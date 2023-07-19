Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine

The Muscatine Police Department has confirmed reports of a shooting suspect on the loose in...
The Muscatine Police Department has confirmed reports of a shooting suspect on the loose in downtown Muscatine, Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies has confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Kies said Andre Jones, 20, was taken into custody in the death of 41-year-old Jeremy Smith.

Kies added that the two knew each other and that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened at 12:45 p.m. at Harrison Lofts, 1716 Bandag Drive apartment 305, officers said. When officers arrived on scene they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers say witnesses quickly helped identify a suspect, Jones, and police initiated a search to find him.

Later, Jones was found at 1414 First Avenue, officers said. They surrounded the residence and Jones surrendered himself.

Officers say the incident is ongoing and that the Muscatine Police Department was assisted by several local, county and state agencies throughout the response and search.

Additionally, at approximately 2:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Muscatine city government, the aquatic center said in a media release that due to the incident, they would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Officers ask anyone who might have information about the incident to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922. ext. 629.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Status of Amazon, Fair Oaks Foods in Davenport
Amazon nears opening in Davenport but Fair Oaks Foods seems stalled

Latest News

A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian boarder
Pleasant Valley softball at state.
Pleasant Valley softball advances to title game in high school state tournament
Lightning
‘Heat Lightning’: Fact or myth?
‘Heat Lightning’: Fact or myth?