Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies has confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Kies said Andre Jones, 20, was taken into custody in the death of 41-year-old Jeremy Smith.

Kies added that the two knew each other and that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened at 12:45 p.m. at Harrison Lofts, 1716 Bandag Drive apartment 305, officers said. When officers arrived on scene they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers say witnesses quickly helped identify a suspect, Jones, and police initiated a search to find him.

Later, Jones was found at 1414 First Avenue, officers said. They surrounded the residence and Jones surrendered himself.

Officers say the incident is ongoing and that the Muscatine Police Department was assisted by several local, county and state agencies throughout the response and search.

Additionally, at approximately 2:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Muscatine city government, the aquatic center said in a media release that due to the incident, they would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Officers ask anyone who might have information about the incident to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922. ext. 629.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.