Davenport West High School holds gymnasium groundbreaking ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the Davenport Community School District held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate a new gym construction project at Davenport West High School.

The large-scale project includes a renovation and remodel of the existing competition gym with new bleachers, a paint and refinish of the room, new basketball backstops, volleyball and gym divider curtain, a remodel of the YMCA gym to dedicate one court to the school, a new wrestling room, with a two-mat room, a new weight and fitness room, new restrooms, a new gymnasium, a 500 seat spectator bleacher seating area, competition sized basketball and volleyball courts, as well as practice courts for basketball and volleyball, an updated activities entrance, and new screening and fencing for technology storage areas.

“One of the most exciting parts of that is that we’re going to touch every single part of our buildings throughout this first phase,” TJ Schneckloth Superintendent at Davenport Community Schools said. “Our elementary classrooms are going to be receiving an upgrade in furniture, technology, paint and graphics throughout all of our elementary schools, while we’re doing our renovations in our middle schools.”

The new construction with Bray Architects handling the projects represents an addition of 25,260 square feet and a renovation of 19,716 square feet at a project cost of $9,182,700, according to a district spokesperson. Total building area before the project is 382,397 square feet and total area after the project will be 407,657 square feet.

Schneckloth says these renovations will also allow for varsity and junior-varsity events to be held at the same time which he says should help with scheduling.

The renovation is expected to be complete by next spring, district officials stated.

