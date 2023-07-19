DEVELOPING: Muscatine reported shooting suspect, ‘no longer threat to community’ police said

The Muscatine Police Department has confirmed reports of a shooting suspect on the loose in...
The Muscatine Police Department has confirmed reports of a shooting suspect on the loose in downtown Muscatine, Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department confirmed reports of a shooting suspect that was on the loose in downtown Muscatine, Wednesday afternoon, but police now say there is no longer a threat to the community.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a spokesperson from the Muscatine Police Department confirmed to TV6 that there is “no longer a threat to the community.”

Before, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the Muscatine Police Department confirmed reports of a shooting suspect that was on the loose in the downtown Muscatine area.

According to Muscatine Police Department dispatch center at approximately 2 p.m.,, a dispatcher told TV6 that police were aware of a reported shooting suspect. The dispatcher said police were looking for the suspect and that a media release would be sent out as soon as more information became available.

TV6 has a crew on-scene now.

TV6 has not yet confirmed the exact area of the incident, however, we are working to learn more information.

Additionally, several nearby businesses in the downtown area have stated that they have been placed on lockdown.

According to a media release from a spokesperson for the Muscatine city government at approximately 2:15 p.m., the aquatic center would be closed for the remainder for the day due to “an ongoing situation in the area.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates on-air and online as they become available.

