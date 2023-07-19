DEVELOPING: Muscatine reported shooting suspect, ‘no longer threat to community’ police said

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department confirmed reports of a shooting suspect that was on the loose in downtown Muscatine, Wednesday afternoon, but police now say there is no longer a threat to the community.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a spokesperson from the Muscatine Police Department confirmed to TV6 that there is “no longer a threat to the community.”

Before, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the Muscatine Police Department confirmed reports of a shooting suspect that was on the loose in the downtown Muscatine area.

According to Muscatine Police Department dispatch center at approximately 2 p.m.,, a dispatcher told TV6 that police were aware of a reported shooting suspect. The dispatcher said police were looking for the suspect and that a media release would be sent out as soon as more information became available.

Additionally, several nearby businesses in the downtown area have stated that they have been placed on lockdown.

According to a media release from a spokesperson for the Muscatine city government at approximately 2:15 p.m., the aquatic center would be closed for the remainder for the day due to “an ongoing situation in the area.”

