‘Heat Lightning’: Fact or myth?

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - When you hear the sound of thunder, chances are you’re also seeing a bolt of lightning.

But what happens when you see lightning, but don’t hear thunder?

You may have heard this called “heat lightning” a time or two throughout your life.

The term heat lightning is in the NOAA Glossary, defined as lightning that occurs at a distance such that thunder is no longer audible.

However, it is not an actual type of lighting.

Simply put, all lightning strikes come from a parent thunderstorm.

If you aren’t able to hear thunder but see lightning, you are located far away from the storm.

The sound of thunder only travels 10 to 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. Beyond that, it is inaudible since the speed of sound is much slower than the speed of light.

On a clear, summer night, you might be able to see flashes of lightning from a thunderstorms that is up to 150 miles away, in some cases.

If you hear thunder, you are close enough to a thunderstorm to be struck by lightning.

A good rule of thumb to remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.

RELATED: Science behind lightning

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Status of Amazon, Fair Oaks Foods in Davenport
Amazon nears opening in Davenport but Fair Oaks Foods seems stalled

Latest News

‘Heat Lightning’: Fact or myth?
The Muscatine Police Department has confirmed reports of a shooting suspect on the loose in...
DEVELOPING: Muscatine reported shooting suspect, ‘no longer threat to community’ police said
Police lights road
Troopers investigate pedestrian crash in Cedar Co.
Troopers investigate pedestrian crash in Cedar Co.