How to safely introduce peanuts to a baby

Featuring a recipe for Peanut Butter Pumpkin Dip
How to safely introduce peanuts to a baby
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Introducing solid foods especially top allergens such as peanuts may feel like a scary task for parents of infants.

Peanut allergies are the most common food allergy in children and can produce undesirable symptoms and even lead to anaphylaxis if an allergy is present. While this concern is daunting, the statistics are that most babies are not at risk of developing a peanut allergy.

Research suggests that an early introduction to peanuts helps PREVENT an allergy!

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer shares what the newer research has to say about safely introducing peanuts to your baby. Pumpkin Peanut Dip (that can be fed to babies) is featured during the segment and the recipe is listed below.

Visit PreventPeanutAllergies.org for more information about early introduction.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Dip

  • ½ cup plain whole milk yogurt
  • ¼ cup 100% pure pumpkin puree
  • 3 tbsp peanut powder
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon

1. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, pumpkin puree, peanut powder and cinnamon.

2. Serve with vanilla wafer cookies or your baby’s favorite fruit and veggie sticks.

Recipe source: https://www.nationalpeanutboard.org/recipes/peanut-butter-pumpkin-dip.htm

Other recipes to try: Peanut Butter Green Smoothie Popsicles or Peanut Butter Oatmeal with Egg.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Status of Amazon, Fair Oaks Foods in Davenport
Amazon nears opening in Davenport but Fair Oaks Foods seems stalled

Latest News

Representatives from Putnam Museum, Davenport, IA
Putnam Museum
Representatives from Putnam Museum, Davenport, IA
Putnam Museum's 'back-to-school' exhibit
Oreo cheesecake from Shelly's Sensational Sweets, LeClaire, IA
Shelly’s Sweet Sensations
Oreo cheesecake from Shelly's Sensational Sweets, LeClaire, IA
Shelly's Sweet Sensations
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian boarder