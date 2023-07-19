How to safely introduce peanuts to a baby

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Introducing solid foods especially top allergens such as peanuts may feel like a scary task for parents of infants.

Peanut allergies are the most common food allergy in children and can produce undesirable symptoms and even lead to anaphylaxis if an allergy is present. While this concern is daunting, the statistics are that most babies are not at risk of developing a peanut allergy.

Research suggests that an early introduction to peanuts helps PREVENT an allergy!

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer shares what the newer research has to say about safely introducing peanuts to your baby. Pumpkin Peanut Dip (that can be fed to babies) is featured during the segment and the recipe is listed below.

Visit PreventPeanutAllergies.org for more information about early introduction.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Dip

½ cup plain whole milk yogurt

¼ cup 100% pure pumpkin puree

3 tbsp peanut powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

1. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, pumpkin puree, peanut powder and cinnamon.

2. Serve with vanilla wafer cookies or your baby’s favorite fruit and veggie sticks.

Recipe source: https://www.nationalpeanutboard.org/recipes/peanut-butter-pumpkin-dip.htm

