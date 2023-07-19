Niabi Zoo welcomes new painted dogs

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Coal Valley, IL (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is welcoming it’s newest species, African Painted Dogs.

The Niabi Zoo is excited to welcome its newest inhabitants to the Quad Cities. Three African Painted Dogs Lycaon pictus.

The species has never been housed at Niabi Zoo before, according to workers at the Zoo.

The African Painted Dog is a native of the grasslands in East Africa. They are highly intelligent and social keystone species in Africa. Similar to North American Wolves, they play a critical role in the health of their ecosystem and they have been persecuted by humans and are now an endangered species.

“We are proud to be able to share this beautiful species with the community and tell its story” Said Director Lee Jackson. “Niabi has been working with conservationist in Africa who are on the front line of Painted dog research for several years now, and we have on a number of occasions brought in some of those scientists to share their work with our guest.”

The Painted Dog exhibit was constructed using funds received from Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Tourism Grant, Rock Island County American Rescue Plan Act funds, a generous grant from the Carver Charitable Trust and donations from the community.

For complete pricing and hours of operation, you can find all the details here: https://www.niabizoo.com/plan-your-visit/hours-pricing/

