North Scott advances in Iowa softball state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott High School girls softball team advances in the Iowa state softball tournament.

Wednesday, the North Scott Lancers won over Norwalk 6-4.

North Scott will play Winterset on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the 4A state championship game.

North Scott at state softball. (kwqc)

Several highlights from the game include the following:

Lancers Win!!!! Headed to the championship.



Final: Norwalk 4, North Scott 6. Way to go ladies!!!!



One more to go. Tomorrow night at 7:30!#IGHSAU #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/oKwMOtEtOM — North Scott High School (@NorthScottHS) July 19, 2023

McKinley Toohey adds an insurance run on a bloop single with the bases loaded. Mid-7, North Scott 6, Norwalk 4. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/cX11x5JKBK — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

Stay tuned... Lancers add 1 run in top of the 7th and lead 6-4. Three outs away from the championship game!#IGHSAU #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/KfXKIG0F7d — North Scott High School (@NorthScottHS) July 19, 2023

One inning left to play, North Scott up on Norwalk up 5-4. Let's go Lancers!!!!!#IGHSAU #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/sLSwCw7q45 — North Scott High School (@NorthScottHS) July 19, 2023

Adalynn Johnson rips a hard shot off the 2nd baseman's mitt that brings home 2 Lancers. Mid-4, North Scott 5, Norwalk 4. @HighlightZone6 — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

North Scott took an early lead, but Norwalk ha fought back for a 4-2 lead. Lancers coming up to bat in the 3rd. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/twPAoq4Vjp — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.