North Scott advances in Iowa softball state tournament
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott High School girls softball team advances in the Iowa state softball tournament.
Wednesday, the North Scott Lancers won over Norwalk 6-4.
North Scott will play Winterset on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the 4A state championship game.
Several highlights from the game include the following:
Lancers Win!!!! Headed to the championship.— North Scott High School (@NorthScottHS) July 19, 2023
Final: Norwalk 4, North Scott 6. Way to go ladies!!!!
One more to go. Tomorrow night at 7:30!#IGHSAU #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/oKwMOtEtOM
McKinley Toohey adds an insurance run on a bloop single with the bases loaded. Mid-7, North Scott 6, Norwalk 4. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/cX11x5JKBK— Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023
Stay tuned... Lancers add 1 run in top of the 7th and lead 6-4. Three outs away from the championship game!#IGHSAU #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/KfXKIG0F7d— North Scott High School (@NorthScottHS) July 19, 2023
One inning left to play, North Scott up on Norwalk up 5-4. Let's go Lancers!!!!!#IGHSAU #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/sLSwCw7q45— North Scott High School (@NorthScottHS) July 19, 2023
Adalynn Johnson rips a hard shot off the 2nd baseman's mitt that brings home 2 Lancers. Mid-4, North Scott 5, Norwalk 4. @HighlightZone6— Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023
North Scott took an early lead, but Norwalk ha fought back for a 4-2 lead. Lancers coming up to bat in the 3rd. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/twPAoq4Vjp— Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023
