North Scott student wins Iowa Composers Forum Student Composition contest

One North Scott student is receiving recognition for his composition skills.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
North Scott student, Pacey Kane, won Iowa Composers Forum Student Composition Contest of 2023 for his piece "Forest of Sihir."

North Scott student, Pacey Kane, won Iowa Composers Forum Student Composition Contest of 2023 for his piece “Forest of Sihir.”

Pacey Kanes composed his piece “Forest of Sihir” for concert band as an eighth grader at North Scott Junior High. It was performed at the North Scott Band showcase by their combined band 7-12 grade mass band.

The North Scott Band says they are very proud of Pacey and are excited to share the news of his honor with the Quad Cities.

Watch the North Scott performance of “Forest of Sihir” at this link: https://youtu.be/ly4nWcRV6iE

