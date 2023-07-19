Pleasant Valley softball advances to title game in high school state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley high school girls softball team will advance to the Iowa state high school title game in the 5A conference.

Pleasant Valley defeated Muscatine, 7-1, Wednesday.

PV is set to play in the state softball championship game against Ankeny Centennial Thursday at 5 p.m. This will be PV’s first time returning to the title game since 2018, when they won back-to-back titles.

PV is moving on the the title game against Ankeny Centennial with a 7-1 win over Muscatine. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/nd4XeNis3M — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

