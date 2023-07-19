Putnam Museum

Putnam Museum's 'back-to-school' exhibit
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum is a facility that curates artifacts of history, science, and culture that is open seven days a week at 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport.

The segment focuses on a “Back-to-School” exhibit including a history of our local schools with artifacts.

To learn more about current exhibits, programming, or movies showing on the IMAX screens, visit the museum online at https://www.putnam.org/ or call 563-324-1933.

