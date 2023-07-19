Rep. Hinson introduces legislation aimed at reducing stillbirths

Rep. Ashley Hinson introduces bipartisan legislation to combat stillbirths
Rep. Ashley Hinson introduces bipartisan legislation to combat stillbirths(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Des Moines, Iowa (KCRG) - Congress may take action to reduce the more than 20,000 pregnancies that end in stillbirth every year. bipartisan legislation introduced by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson aims to prevent the early deaths after research showed as many as one in four stillbirths are preventable.

More than ten times the number of babies die from stillbirth than SIDS every year, according to the CDC. That’s why Emily Price with Count the Kicks says the Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act introduced by Congresswoman Hinson is so important.

“This legislation will save lives. We know it will have an immediate impact if health departments all across the country start using their Title V dollars on stillbirth prevention. It has an immediate impact when a mom learns about things like Count the Kicks or sleeping on her side during pregnancy. Babies will be saved,” Price said.

Hinson says the legislation would include stillbirths in the Title V federal grant program so public health agencies can use existing funding to educate pregnant patients on stillbirths.

“Simply put, it just opens up block grants dollars that are already being used for maternal healthcare to specifically look at stillbirth. It’s about educating and preventing stillbirth. Making sure women know the signs of a challenging pregnancy or when something is going wrong,” Hinson said.

Count the Kicks is an app that helps patients count their baby’s kicks in the third trimester. Price says you should contact your doctor if the count is off.

“What we know is that a minimum of one out of every four stillbirths can be prevented. Maybe even up to as many as 60 percent of stillbirths can be prevented with education and programs like Count the Kicks. We’re getting more babies here safely. We just need more awareness. It needs to be commonplace,” Price said.

Hinson says she’s working across the aisle on the legislation.

“This is the answer to make sure that we can start educating women and providers and families about what a healthy pregnancy looks like,” Hinson said.

Price says only 17 states use Title V grants on stillbirth prevention. Iowa is one of them. Price hopes that other states take after Iowa.

Congresswoman Hinson’s bill is currently headed to a House committee to be reviewed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Muscatine Police Department has confirmed reports of a shooting suspect on the loose in...
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Clouds and some isolated t-showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian boarder
North Scott at state softball.
North Scott advances in Iowa softball state tournament
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian boarder