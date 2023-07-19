Troopers investigate pedestrian crash in Cedar Co.

Iowa State troopers are investigating after a crash in Cedar County killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State troopers are investigating after a crash in Cedar County killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

According to troopers, they responded about 11:25 p.m. to a report of a crash on HIghtway 30 near Franklin Avenue.

Troopers said an SUV was driving on the highway when a man walking on the shoulder crossed the highway for an unknown reason and was hit.

The names of the driver and the person killed are not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

