Warm, a little hazy and muggy Wednesday,; few storms by night

Cold front moves through overnight, pleasant end to the work week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are setting up to see a very summer-like day across the TV6 viewing area Wednesday.

Warm temperatures, accompanied by increased humidity will highlight the weather story for your Wednesday. Clouds will build in gradually through the afternoon hours.

We also might have to deal with some more Canadian wildfire smoke this afternoon, out ahead of an advancing cold front. That cold front could spark off some showers and storms overnight tonight. Although isolated, one or two storms could get strong.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, very pleasant weather moves into the region. Temperatures at or below normal and less humidity will make it feel less summer-like. This break will be short-lived however, as some big time heat builds in by early next week. Storm chances will return by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. High: 88º. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms. Low: 67º.

THURSDAY: AM Thunderstorms, becoming mostly sunny. High: 87º.

