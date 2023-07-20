1 killed, two injured in Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday in Rock Island.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the 1300 block of 14th Street and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Medical Center, police said. A third man with gunshot injuries arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

A 51-year-old man died from his injuries. The condition of the other two men, 28 and 50 respectively, was unknown but police said they are stable.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday, police said. No other information was released.

Police said anyone with information can call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app

Rock Island, developing scene. (kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.