3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse

Latest News

FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
A Mount Pleasant has been charged with distributing drugs to a juvenile.
Mount Pleasant women charged with distributing drugs to juvenile
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for failing to appear as witness
Crime Stoppers said the photo is from 2017 and her appearance will have changed.
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for failing to appear in court as material witness
East Moline police are investigating after “serial thieves” stole phones from a Boost Mobile...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate after ‘serial thieves’ steal phones in East Moline