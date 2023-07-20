Assumption High School girls softball heads to championship game, Friday

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Assumption High School girls softball team is making a return to play in this year’s state title game on Friday.

Wednesday, Assumption got the win over Wahlert, 7-5, in 3A.

Friday, Assumption is set to take on Williamsburg.

Several highlights from the game include the following:

