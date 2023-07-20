Assumption High School girls softball heads to championship game, Friday

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Assumption High School girls softball team is making a return to play in this year’s state title game on Friday.

Wednesday, Assumption got the win over Wahlert, 7-5, in 3A.

Friday, Assumption is set to take on Williamsburg.

Several highlights from the game include the following:

Wahlert manages to get the tying run to the plate, but a pop up to Leah Maro ends it. Assumption heading back to the title game 7-5. They will face Williamsburg Friday. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/OvujFkR3Hn — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

Abby Odean doubles on the first pitch of the 6th, and that set off a 4-run inning. After 6, Wahlert 2, Assumption 7. @HighlightZone6 — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

Wahlert cuts the Assumption lead in half on a fielder's choice grounder to 3rd. Mid-6, Wahlert 2, Assumption 3. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/U1HXfRmiwK — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

Assumption scores 2 in the 3rd to take a 3-1 lead over Wahlert. @HighlightZone6 — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

Last up today will be Assumption looking to make a return to the state title game. They face Wahlert at 5. It looks like Williamsburg will be awaiting the winner in the title game. @HighlightZone6 pic.twitter.com/jxokWfDA4F — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) July 19, 2023

