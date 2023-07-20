Cold front brings pleasant weather, ahead of a big time heat wave

Temperatures could reach close to triple digit territory next week.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A cold front will continue to track through the TV6 viewing area throughout the day, leading to a gusty northwest wind and pleasant temperature and humidity. Friday looks stellar with slightly below average temps and lower humidity.

This weekend will introduce a couple storm chances beginning in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. We should see a lot of dry hours, but just make sure to have that umbrella handy.

The big weather story will be the excessive heat that will move into the region come next week. Early indications suggest temperatures could soar into the triple digits, with heat index values well into the 100′s. This will certainly be an impactful heat wave, especially with all the outdoor events slated for the upcoming week.

TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Breezy. High: 86º Winds: NW 15-20 MPH. Gusts to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Party Cloudy. Low: 60º. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 84º.

