Cost-saving vs. life-saving in building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The most recent building collapse lawsuit claims cost-saving measures were prioritized over live-saving measures that could have prevented the deaths of three people.

The lawsuit filed by former tenants Jean Marie Vaval Jr. and Christina Ross said building owner Andrew Wold and his businesses and contractors failed by not warning tenants or evacuating the building.

Vaval and Ross are suing Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering LLC, Bi-State Masonry Inc., the City of Davenport, former owners Waukee Investments LLC and its property manager Parkwild Properties LC.

Vaval was a tenant and in the parking lot at the time of the collapse. The lawsuit says the collapse triggered Vaval’s post-traumatic stress disorder, which came from his time in the Marine Corps.

Ross, the lawsuit says, lost all her possession in the collapse, with no hope of recovery.

The lawsuit claims Wold went out of his way to not make repairs properly. Days before the city was scheduled to check on repairs, Wold “prowled” the city looking for cheaper contractors.

The lawsuit says Wold put up ineffective bracing to make it look like as if it were taking necessary steps.

Despite knowledge and warnings of dangerous conditions at 324 Main St., the City of Davenport failed to take actions that could have saved lives, according to the lawsuit.

It is the sixth lawsuit after the collapse of the apartment building at 324 Main St. in Davenport.

Three people were killed in the May 28 incident: Branden Colvin Sr., 42, was found June 3 at 11:59 a.m., Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at 12:25 p.m. June 4, and Daniel Prien, 60, was found June 5 at 2:30 a.m. All were forensically identified.

Vaval and Ross are represented by Bettendorf attorneys William J. Bribriesco and Anthony J. Bribriesco.

