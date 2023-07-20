CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate after ‘serial thieves’ steal phones in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after “serial thieves” stole phones from a Boost Mobile store.

According to police, a man and woman wearing masks went into the Boost Mobile in East Moline about 5:20 p.m. July 8.

The woman distracted the employee while the man stole two iPhone 13s valued at over $1,400, police said.

The two then exit the store to a white GMC Acadia with stolen plates in the parking lot, police said. Another woman wearing a striped shirt stays with the vehicle while the theft is taking place.

According to police, the three suspects have also committed felony thefts in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport.

If you can help solve these crimes, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

