CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for failing to appear in court as material witness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Selynda Middlebrook, 22, is wanted by Rock Island police for failure to appear in court as a material witness for a trial.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Middlebrook is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers said the photo is from 2017 and her appearance will have changed.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

