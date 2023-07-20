CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for failing to appear as witness

East Moline police are looking for 'serial thieves', and two women are wanted by Rock Island police.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Juanita Hughes, 58, is wanted by Rock Island police for failure to appear in court as a material witness for a trial.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Highes is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

