CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for failing to appear as witness

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Juanita Hughes, 58, is wanted by Rock Island police for failure to appear in court as a material witness for a trial.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Highes is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

