Death at GTI stirs up union

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is at the center of a dispute between a union and the cannabis grow operation where she died.

Teamsters Local 177 says the death last Friday raises concerns about safety at marijuana facilities.

Sixty-year-old Julie Devinney worked at Green Thumb Industries, which grows marijuana indoors in southwest Rock Island.

Devinney had chronic health problems, including COPD, and the Rock Island County coroner said she died of natural causes.

Nevertheless, the Teamsters Union says Devinney’s case highlights a pattern of safety concerns at GTI – safety concerns now being investigated by OSHA.

“However, they do have two open, ongoing investigations at the facility covering alleged hazards. But those are ongoing so we would not have any information until we’ve completed the investigation which OSHA has up to six months to do,” said Scott Allen, an OSHA spokesperson.

Megan Townsend, a former employee now working for the union, said workers are most concerned about their lungs.

“Air filtration, ventilation was awful. You know, you’re dealing with this organic leafy sticky material all day, that’s just in the air. It’s coated on everything throughout this facility … So you can imagine breathing this in all day and sticking to your lungs, it’s not good for you.”

In a statement to TV6 Investigates, GTI said its air quality meets regulatory standards and it’s confident the work environment is safe.

It accused the union of exploiting Divenney’s death.

“We deeply regret the Teamsters’ attempt to push their own agenda by instilling fear and uncertainty on top of the grief we all feel.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and our team members who are coping with this unimaginable loss.”

The union says it will continue its efforts to organize at GTI. The Chicago-based company has 18 facilities and employs more than 4,000 people.

