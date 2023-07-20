Figge In Focus: ‘Ansel Adams’ and ‘Iowa Night Skies’ exhibits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every Thursday we talk about what’s happening at the Figge Art Museum and Michelle Hargrave Executive Director and CEO at the Figge Art Museum joins Morgan to talk about several can’t miss exhibits.

Hargrave shares details about the exhibit ‘Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and The Making of A Landscape Icon’ which is just one of the photography exhibits on display.

Hargrave also discusses ' Iowa Night Skies’ an exhibit by an artist out of Iowa City.

The ‘Ansel Adams’ exhibit is on display until Aug. 17 and ‘Iowa Night Skies’ is available until Aug. 27.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address: 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa

Days: Tuesday through Sunday

Website: FiggeArtMuseum.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.