Figge In Focus: ‘Ansel Adams’ and ‘Iowa Night Skies’ exhibits

Michelle Hargrave Executive Director and CEO at the Figge Art Museum joins Morgan to talk about several can’t miss exhibits.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every Thursday we talk about what’s happening at the Figge Art Museum and Michelle Hargrave Executive Director and CEO at the Figge Art Museum joins Morgan to talk about several can’t miss exhibits.

Hargrave shares details about the exhibit ‘Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and The Making of A Landscape Icon’ which is just one of the photography exhibits on display.

Hargrave also discusses ' Iowa Night Skies’ an exhibit by an artist out of Iowa City.

The ‘Ansel Adams’ exhibit is on display until Aug. 17 and ‘Iowa Night Skies’ is available until Aug. 27.

Figge Art Museum information:

Address: 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa

Days: Tuesday through Sunday

Website: FiggeArtMuseum.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse

Latest News

Heidi discusses stocks.
Financial Planning with Heidi: All About Stocks
Get Fit with 6: July challenge
Orthopedic surgeon discusses muscle and bone loss as part of the aging process
ISU Extension Outreach: Iowa Farmland and Tenure Survey
ISU Extension Outreach: Iowa Farmland and Tenure Survey
Slight improvement to the drought in eastern Iowa, western Illinois
Slight improvement to drought in eastern Iowa, western Illinois