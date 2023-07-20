Financial Planning with Heidi: All About Stocks

Heidi discusses stocks.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. focuses on stocks this week.

Heidi says a stock represents ownership in a company and it’s categorized by size, large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap.

Those interested in stocks should focus on risk vs. reward and growth stocks vs. value stocks, Heidi added.

For additional information on stocks, visit Heidi’s website, listed below.

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

