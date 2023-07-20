ISU Extension Outreach: Iowa Farmland and Tenure Survey

Ryan Drollette, Iowa State University Farm Management Specialist talks with Morgan about upcoming meetings for land owners and tenants.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ryan Drollette, Iowa State University Farm Management Specialist talks with Morgan about upcoming meetings for land owners, tenants, and anyone else with an interest in Iowa farmland.

Drollette says farmland leasing includes:

- Typical terms and duration of farmland leases

-Different types of farmland lease arrangements, pros and cons

- Factors determining lease rate

-Improvements or modifications

-Negotiating a fair and mutually beneficial farmland lease agreement

A farmland leasing workshop will be available at the Scott County Extension in Bettendorf, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 1 pm.,Drollette added. Registration is required and the cost is $25.

