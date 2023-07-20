Joe Wieskamp’s number retired by Muscatine High School

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Muscatine basketball star Joe Wieskamp was inducted into the high school’s hall of fame Wednesday and had his jersey retired. The two time Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year is the first Muscatine alum to have a jersey retired.

“It’s so special just to be here with this community, all throughout my high school career these stands were full so I’ve had such great support and I appreciate it” said Wieskamp who also ran his skills camp at the high school for nearly 300 campers.

“It means a lot. I love giving back to these kids and like I was telling them I wish I had more time to be able to give back and do more one on one sessions with some of these kids because I can tell that they have a drive and they’re gonna be really good and so it’s great that I’m able to come back for one day and see a lot of kids and help them out but like I said I’d love to do even more and I hope to do that down the road”.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.