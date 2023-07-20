Man arrested in connection with February arson at Davenport bus station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection to an arson at the Davenport Ground Transportation Center in February.

Jim David Hartley, 60, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.

He was booked into the Scott Co Jail Wednesday night.

According to an arrest affidavit;

The Davenport Fire Department responded about 7:53 p.m. Feb. 11, to 300 West River Drive for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and found the sprinklers were on outside the building and the plastic trash can was completely consumed by fire and smoldering.

The two windows directly above the fire were broken from the heat, according to firefighters. The sprinkler system was able to stop the fire before it could spread into the building.

According to police, surveillance video from the center shows Hartley using a lighter to ignite trash in the garbage can.

He then picks up more trash from the area and adds it to the garbage can causing the fire to accelerate, according to the affidavit. Hartley leaves the scene while the fire continues to grow.

