Man arrested in connection with February arson at Davenport bus station

Jim David Hartley, 60, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and second-degree...
Jim David Hartley, 60, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection to an arson at the Davenport Ground Transportation Center in February.

Jim David Hartley, 60, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.

He was booked into the Scott Co Jail Wednesday night.

According to an arrest affidavit;

The Davenport Fire Department responded about 7:53 p.m. Feb. 11, to 300 West River Drive for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and found the sprinklers were on outside the building and the plastic trash can was completely consumed by fire and smoldering.

The two windows directly above the fire were broken from the heat, according to firefighters. The sprinkler system was able to stop the fire before it could spread into the building.

According to police, surveillance video from the center shows Hartley using a lighter to ignite trash in the garbage can.

He then picks up more trash from the area and adds it to the garbage can causing the fire to accelerate, according to the affidavit. Hartley leaves the scene while the fire continues to grow.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse

Latest News

Assumption vs Wahlert State Softball
North Scott vs. Norwalk State Softball
Muscatine and Pleasant Valley State Softball Highlights
Residents in Cordova are under a boil order as of Wednesday night.
Boil order issued for section of Village of Cordova