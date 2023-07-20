Mount Pleasant women charged with distributing drugs to juvenile

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant has been charged with distributing drugs to a juvenile.

Chelsie Flanegan, 27, is charged with drug distribution violation to persons Under 18, a Class B Felony.

On June 13, the Henry County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a juvenile with drug paraphernalia, according to a media release.

The situation initiated another investigation of how the juvenile received the illegal substance, deputies said. As a result, they identified Flanegan.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies went to Flanegan’s home on June 20 and conducted an interview. During so Flanegan admitted to supplying the Juvenile with approximately one gram of Marijuana.

The transaction between the juvenile and Flanegan happened on June 12 outside her residence, the affidavit said.

Flanegan was released on a promise to appear without bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7 at the Henry County Courthouse.

