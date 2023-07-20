Orthopedic surgeon discusses muscle and bone loss as part of the aging process

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s inevitable. By the time you reach age 40, your muscles and bones will start to weaken. Dr. Craig Wilson, orthopedic surgeon with OSF Health Care, says while you can’t stop the process, you can do things to slow it down.

He says to make sure you are fit before aging sets in. That includes doing weight-bearing exercises so you have muscle mass before you start losing it. Good nutrition, which includes protein, can also help promote muscle mass.

Over time, bones can also develop osteoarthritis. He says there are many treatments to help ease pain and improve mobility, and when the time comes, you can consider joint replacement.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.