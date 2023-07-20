Rock Island County Fair underway

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Fair is in full swing with animals, lots of carnival food, drinks, and rides.

Additionally, grandstand entertainment acts includes a rodeo, monster trucks and a demolition derby.

TV6 got the chance to speak with this year’s Rock Island County Fair Queen, Jr. Miss and Little Miss, and they say, they’ve got a lot of activities planned for this week.

“We’re going to all of the shows in the morning and then we get to announce ourselves at all of those,” said Chassity Colburn, Miss Rock Island County Fair Queen. “Then, we also head down to the grandstands at night and get to see all of those really fun shows.”

There is still time to go out to the fair which runs until Saturday, and event organizers say entry is free before 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.