Slight improvement to drought in eastern Iowa, western Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest US Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, and recent rains have eaten away at the severe drought across the region, although there are still a few areas experiencing severe drought.

Watch the video above to see the latest conditions, and how far behind rainfall is in Moline and Burlington.

The long-range forecast does not bring a lot of rain to the area, but does bring a lot of heat.

This could lead to worsening conditions in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.