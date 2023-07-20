Sterling fatal fire scene released to owner, city working with owner to clean up debris

The scene of a fatal Sterling apartment fire has been released to the owner after the ATF National Response Team investigation.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, and CGH EMS responded about 2:24 a.m. July 7 to a report of a structure fire at 406 East 3rd Street, according to police. The ATF National Response Team began an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

Sterling city officials identified the man killed in the fire as 62-year-old Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Anaya.

The ATF National Response Team ended its onsite investigation on July 14, police said. Evidence collected at the scene is undergoing analysis to determine the cause and origin.

Members of the Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and ATF Fire Investigator Services will continue to investigate, according to police. There is no timeframe for the investigation.

Police said ATF will release its findings to the Sterling fire and police departments when it’s complete, then the city will release the findings after the investigation is complete.

According to police, the scene has been released and was turned over to the property owner.

The city is working with the owners of the property affected and their insurance companies, police said. The city is communicating with owners and their insurance companies to clean up the debris.

According to police, Route 2 was reopened on July 14, but is restricted to one lane in the 400 block of East 3rd Street until debris is removed and the remaining structure is no longer a danger to pedestrians or traffic in the north lane.

