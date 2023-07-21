3rd annual ‘The Heights of The Era’ hits Lindsay Park July 28

The Heights of The Era hits Lindsay Park July 28
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A free summer music festival is set to return for a third year to kick off the Quad City Times Bix 7 weekend.

The 2023 event festivities will take place on Friday, July 28 (the night before Quad-City Times Bix7) on the lush and sprawling Lindsay Park Lawn in the Village of East Davenport from 1:30 to 11 p.m.

THOTE is FREE admission and BYO (food, beverage, chairs, lawn blanket) is encouraged. Food and beverage tickets will be available for purchase on a “first come, first serve” basis.

For more information, visit https://www.theheightsoftheera.com/

