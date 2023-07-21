4th annual Galena Brew Fest to be held Saturday

4th Galena Brew Fest
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -The 4th annual Galena Brew Fest is set to be held at Chestnut Mountain Ski Resort from 1-4 p.m. on July 22. The festival will feature local and regional beer, wine and spirits. Tickets are $40 with designated driver tickets priced at $5.

Proceeds are to benefit Galena ARC.

See more about the event and participating breweries at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/162247073138793

