Big River Brass Band to play last concert of the summer on Sunday

Big River Brass Band
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big River Brass Band will be performing their last concert of of Summer 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport on July 23 at 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Jon Hodkin of InnerTuba is the guest.

Big River Brass Band is a group of dedicated brass and percussionists from the greater Quad Cities area. Follow the performance ensemble on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/bigriverbrassband

