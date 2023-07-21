Big River Brass Band to play last concert of the summer on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big River Brass Band will be performing their last concert of of Summer 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport on July 23 at 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Jon Hodkin of InnerTuba is the guest.

Big River Brass Band is a group of dedicated brass and percussionists from the greater Quad Cities area. Follow the performance ensemble on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/bigriverbrassband

