Bureau County farmer adjusts to drought

With the recent drought, TV6 checked in with a QCA farmer to see how his fields are holding up.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUREAU CO., Ill. (KWQC) - With the recent drought, TV6 checked in with a QCA farmer to see how his fields are holding up.

Evan Hultine, a Bureau County farmer, says his farm got no rain from early May until late June because of the drought.

But, since then, Hultine says he’s gotten six inches of rain in the area where his crops are, which was much needed.

He did say that the rain in late June was a little too late for some fields, however, the silver lining was that for most of his crops, the rain was a welcome relief. It even gave farmers the chance to still have a decent crop this season.

“Yeah, it’s challenging,” Hultine said. “We even saw in June that mother nature’s not always on our side and sometimes you just can’t do anything about that. But she’s coming around here lately for a lot of us. So, we just take the win and the help when we can, and try to move forward.”

