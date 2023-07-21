Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse

Latest News

1
The second cannabis dispensary in the Illinois Quad City area opening its doors on July 21
Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together
A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot