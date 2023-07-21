Davenport woman sentenced to 6 months in prison on perjury charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman has been sentenced to six months in prison on perjury charges related to a March 2021 shooting.

LaRhonda Dawnielle Jenkins, 30, will serve six months in federal prison for providing false statements during federal grand jury testimony, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Jenkins was present at a shooting that took place at the Dam View Inn on March 9, 2021 where an individual was shot multiple times.

According to those court documents, when Jenkins was called to testify, she lied about her knowledge of the identified shooter.

A media release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, once Jenkins completes her six month prison term, she will serve three years of supervised release.

United State’s Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.