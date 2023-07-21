East Moline police to host cops and community basketball game

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department will be hosting a cops and community basketball game to strengthen community relationships. The event is called ‘United We Ball, Hoop 4 Hope’.

On Tuesday at Hereford Park, 400 13 Street, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the East Moline PD encourages the community to join them for a cops and community basketball game with food and drinks, bounce houses, fun, entertainment, a cheer clinic, games, prizes, and more, according to event organizers.

East Moline PD, Cops and Community Basketball Game. (East Moline Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.