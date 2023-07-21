East Moline police to host cops and community basketball game

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department will be hosting a cops and community basketball game to strengthen community relationships. The event is called ‘United We Ball, Hoop 4 Hope’.

On Tuesday at Hereford Park, 400 13 Street, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the East Moline PD encourages the community to join them for a cops and community basketball game with food and drinks, bounce houses, fun, entertainment, a cheer clinic, games, prizes, and more, according to event organizers.

East Moline PD, Cops and Community Basketball Game.
East Moline PD, Cops and Community Basketball Game.(East Moline Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Iowa State Police identified the pedestrian killed in a Cedar County crash.
State police idtenfiy pedestrian killed in Cedar county crash
Police lights road
State police identify pedestrian killed in Cedar County crash
The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gusfston, identified the man killed in a Thursday Rock...
Rock Island Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Thursday shooting
DICK’S Sporting Goods is celebrating the Grand Opening of a new DICK’S House of Sport store in...
Renovated DICK’S re-opens in Davenport Friday