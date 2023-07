DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Eclectic Market is moving to the Village of East Davenport for an event featuring local crafts and artisans on Sunday, July 23 from 12-4 p.m. at the Village Theatre, 2113 East 11th Street.

See more at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/794595822336896

