Five Guys to open in Moline

Five Guys is set to open a Moline location in September.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Five Guys is set to open a Moline location in September.

The restaurant will be in the Rock River Plaza at 3930 41st Ave. Moline, according to the Five Guys website.

On Indeed.com, there are multiple job listings for the Moline location.

There is a Five Guys already opened in the Quad Cities on Utica Ridge Drive in Davenport.

Five Guys is a burger restaurant that was started in 1986 by the Murrell family in Arlington, Virginia, according to the website. They only serve fresh ground beef, and there are no freezers in its restaurants.

