German American Heritage Center to host ‘Family Free Day’ Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brian Allen, Executive Director, German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 West 2nd Street, Davenport, discusses programming and the upcoming ‘Family Free Day’ to be held on Sunday, July 23 from 12-4 p.m. featuring free admission and so much more.

There will be activities, games, food, and more outside in the facility’s parking lot.

Learn about GAHC’s current exhibitions at the website: https://gahc.org/exhibits/ or call 563-322-8844.

