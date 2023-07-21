German American Heritage Center to host ‘Family Free Day’ Sunday

German American Heritage Center to host ‘Family Free Day’ Sunday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brian Allen, Executive Director, German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 West 2nd Street, Davenport, discusses programming and the upcoming ‘Family Free Day’ to be held on Sunday, July 23 from 12-4 p.m. featuring free admission and so much more.

There will be activities, games, food, and more outside in the facility’s parking lot.

Learn about GAHC’s current exhibitions at the website: https://gahc.org/exhibits/ or call 563-322-8844.

