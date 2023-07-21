Longtime Rock Island company moving across the river

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime Rock Island company will move its headquarters across the river to Eldridge.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the move Friday and said 81 jobs are expected to be created by the more than $10 million total capital investment.

The agency awarded the manufacturer $135,000 in tax credit benefits.

“The investments announced today are a testament that Iowa is a place of opportunity and economic vitality,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

RILCO, which make lubricants for large machinery, has been a part of Rock Island since 1927.

The company also has facilities in Peoria, Romeoville in Illinois and Pella and Des Moines in Iowa.

