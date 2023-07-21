Missing Person: Boy missing out of Moline, East Moline area, family says

MOLINE, EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A boy is reported missing out of Moline, East Moline, Wednesday, according to his family.

The family of Antonio Alvarez, who also goes by “Tony” or “Bubba”, says that the boy has been missing since Tuesday.

In hopes of finding him, the family posted to Facebook on Wednesday seeking the public’s help.

The family of Alvarez says in their Facebook posts that Alvarez might be in an “altered mental state” and that he was last seen in the East Moline, Moline border area.

Alvarez’s family asks that anyone with information related to the boy contact police or the family.

The family of a boy from the East Moline, Moline area says that he has not been seen since Tuesday. (kwqc)

