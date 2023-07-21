Non-profit applauds IL Supreme Court ruling on SAFE-T Act

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - After months of litigation between the state and opponents of the law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday the ‘no cash bail’ section of the SAFE-T Act is constitutional.

The decision makes Illinois the first state to abolish cash bail as a condition of bond.

Under this part of the SAFE-T Act, money will no longer be a way to be released from jail as someone accused of a crime awaits for their trial. Instead, the type of crime and the defendant’s risk of reoffending or fleeing will be considered for the pre-trial release.

Despite the General Assembly passing a trailer bill to clear up what the measure entails, opponents argue the new system is still too vague.

However, Safer Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to helping former offenders transition to life after prison applauds the ruling.

The organization has locations throughout Chicago, its suburbs and one in the Quad Cities.

Public Policy Analyst Mark McCombs said eliminating cash bail levels the playing field.

“We’ve been very happy with [the court’s decision],” McCombs said. “[Under the law] money and an individual’s ability to pay is not the criteria for whether or not they have to ... linger in prison before they’ve been convicted.”

He adds that under the new system, everyone accused of a crime can now acquire better resources.

“It’s a lot harder to defend yourself when you’re in prison than when you’re out,” McCombs said. “You don’t have access to witnesses. You don’t have access to documents and you don’t have access to your lawyers like you do when you’re out.”

The foundation also feels it also protects those who may have been wrongly accused.

“Nobody should have to be put in a position where they have to make a choice between providing for their family or paying for their freedom,” McCombs said.

Moving forward, Mccombs said he hopes fewer people in jail waiting for trial will lessen the burden on taxpayers.

“Our hope is that by making people healthy, we’ll make their communities healthy,” McCombs said. “When we make communities healthy, we’re gonna make the state as a whole healthier place to live.”

Tuesday’s ruling outlined a 60-day waiting period for the measure to go into effect. Cash bail will be eliminated in the state starting Sept. 18.

While Illinois is the first state to abolish cash bail, Alaska, New Jersey and New York all have restrictions on setting money as a condition of bond.

