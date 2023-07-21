One year after 3 killed at Maquoketa campsite

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday marks one year since a gunman killed a family at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Three members of the Schmidt family were slain July 22, 2022, while they slept in their tent.

A year later, the killings still haunt the community.

A little after 6 a.m. on that Friday, 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin entered the Schmidts’ tent.

He shot and stabbed Tyler Schmidt, his wife, Sarah, was stabbed, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lulu, was shot and strangled.

Escaping unharmed was their 9-year-old boy, Arlo, who ran for help.

The shooter later committed suicide.

On Friday, cars lined the roadway. The campsite was full. And families enjoyed the caves.

Scott Carroll from Wisconsin was camping with his family and said he won’t let the disturbing event ruin his time with his wife and daughter.

“We’ll be coming back here to camp and explore more of the caves or whatever to do it again.”

Meanwhile, police have closed their investigation.

A GoFundMe account for Arlo has collected $294,000, and it’s still accepting donations.

Arlo is living with an aunt and uncle in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

