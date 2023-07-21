One year after 3 killed at Maquoketa campsite

Saturday marks one year since a gunman killed a family at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday marks one year since a gunman killed a family at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Three members of the Schmidt family were slain July 22, 2022, while they slept in their tent.

A year later, the killings still haunt the community.

A little after 6 a.m. on that Friday, 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin entered the Schmidts’ tent.

He shot and stabbed Tyler Schmidt, his wife, Sarah, was stabbed, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lulu, was shot and strangled.

Escaping unharmed was their 9-year-old boy, Arlo, who ran for help.

The shooter later committed suicide.

On Friday, cars lined the roadway. The campsite was full. And families enjoyed the caves.

Scott Carroll from Wisconsin was camping with his family and said he won’t let the disturbing event ruin his time with his wife and daughter.

“We’ll be coming back here to camp and explore more of the caves or whatever to do it again.”

Meanwhile, police have closed their investigation.

A GoFundMe account for Arlo has collected $294,000, and it’s still accepting donations.

Arlo is living with an aunt and uncle in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

A longtime Rock Island manufacturing is moving its headquarters across the river to Eldridge....
Longtime Rock Island company moving across the river
One year ago a gunman killed a couple and their 6-year-old daughter at Maquoketa Caves State...
One year later: Triple murder in Maquoketa
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
Iowa Gov. Reynolds files appeal to abortion law’s injunction
Iowa State Police identified the pedestrian killed in a Cedar County crash.
State police idtenfiy pedestrian killed in Cedar county crash