Pleasant Valley and North Scott finish runner-up at State Softball

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley and North Scott both finished runner-up at State Softball Thursday night. In the 5A championship game, top seeded Centennial defeated Pleasant Valley 11-0. In the 4A championship game Winterset defeated North Scott 5-3. Jessie Clemons, Mary Paige Withers and Reagan Hassel were named to the all tournament team for Pleasant Valley. Maddy McDermott, Carley Bredar, Shelby Spears and Sydney Skarich were named to the all-tournament team for North Scott.

