Pleasant weather, Friday, ahead of a heat wave next week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today will be one of the nicest days we are going to have over the next week to week-and-a-half as far as comfort goes. With a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s with comfortable humidity levels.

Heading into the weekend, expect typical July temperatures with highs in the middle 80s to near 90°. Saturday provides the opportunity for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. You’ll want to have the QC Weather App handy for any outdoor activities. Widespread rain is not expected.

Our dome of heat is expected to move in starting Monday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s by the middle and end of the week. Depending on the placement of the hottest temperatures, there may be a few rounds of storm during the overnight hours into the morning hours, which could impact temperatures. Stay with TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 85°. Winds: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Few afternoon storms. High: 86°.

