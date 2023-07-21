RAGBRAI participants gearing up for the big ride

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 50th annual RAGBRAI is right around the corner and riders from all around the world are preparing.

They will take to their bikes in Sioux City on July 22 and end in Davenport on July 29.

Quad City Bike Club RAGBRAI Charter Service Director, Dixon Novy, who is getting ready to saddle up for his 21st ride tells us why this big event is so special.

“There’s people from all over the country,” Novy said. “I have, I have folks coming in from 38 different states, Canada, Washington, DC.”

The excitement is brewing for RAGBRAI and Dixon Novy says there are people still trying to sign up and join in on the adventure.

“If I could double my crowd, I would because I’ve had enough impact of people still wanting in even at the last second, this week, wanting to make arrangements to jump in.” Novy said.

Novy is entering his 21st RAGBRAI and says there is no better way to see the state of Iowa.

“It’s the best way to see Iowa,” Novy said. “I mean, we had Iowa history when I was way younger, and I didn’t learn half as much as what I did learning it on a bicycle.”

So much history and so many riders through out the years of RAGBRAI but the Quad City Bike Club is the only charter to ride in all 50.

“It’s just very special to us to be able to be the only one to do all 50 years,” Novy said. “I mean, it just keeps getting better every year, it gets more popular.”

It’s a long journey across the state, Novy tells us the one thing he looks forward to the most during the ride.

“The food,” Novy said. “The Amish ladies are baking pies right alongside the road and they’re turning out homemade ice cream to put on top of that piece of pie.”

Thousands of people from all over the world, riding beside each other for hundreds of miles, makes for a good opportunity to build friendships.

“It’s great, I mean, we have, I call them friends, because they come back every year, you know, for RAGBRAI and it’s like a family reunion,” Novy said. “Except nobody’s wanting to borrow money from you.”

“You make friends all along the road every day,” Novy said. “Every mile, there’s somebody to talk to and it’s interesting, they have interesting stories as well.”

RAGBRAI will come to an end for riders when they dip their back tire in the Mississippi river off of Marquette Street in Davenport.

