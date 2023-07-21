RAGBRAI starts first leg in Quad Cities with long-term parking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI has brought increased long-term parking registrations as approximately 2,000 participants will come to Davenport and the Quad Cities region.

On July 21-22 approximately 2,000 participants will come to the Quad Cities before they get on motorcoach buses going west to Sioux City to begin the ride.

Parking will be available at St. Ambrose University, Davenport parking ramps, and the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. Motorcoaches leave on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Many will camp overnight at Centennial Park or stay in area hotels Friday night before leaving on Saturday morning for RAGBRAI’s starting town.

RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. This rolling celebration of Iowa attracts participants from all 50 states and many foreign countries.

The ride will begin on July 23 on the west side of the state at the Missouri River. The route on the last day will take riders from Coralville to Davenport.

For more information, visit www.davenportragbrai.com.

